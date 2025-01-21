Landslide kills 16 in Indonesia's Central Java, official says

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains in the area since Monday, agency spokesperson said

Tue, 21 Jan 2025 13:48:04 PKT

JAKARTA (Reuters) – A landslide in Indonesia's Central Java city of Pekalongan killed 16 people and injured 10, an official at the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains in the area since Monday, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said. Authorities are now searching for three missing people, he added.

Kompas TV footage showed that houses were heavily damaged and buried by the landslide, with cars also seen buried by the mud. The landslide damaged roads, leaving rubble and rocks scattered over them.

Abdul said two bridges had been damaged by the disaster.

The disaster agency warned residents that rain was expected to continue over the next few days.