South Korean court grants extension of President Yoon's detention
SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court has approved a request for a detention warrant to be issued for arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Seoul Western District Court said on Sunday.
The approval extends the period he can be held in custody as authorities investigate him on suspicion of insurrection related to his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year.