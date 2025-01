South Korea extends shutdown of Muan international airport to April 18

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has decided to extend to April 18 the shutdown of Muan International Airport where a Jeju Air passenger jet crashed last month, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

The airport is the site of the Dec 29 crash of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 jet that killed 179 passengers on board.