Colombia's president suspends peace talks with ELN rebels

World World Colombia's president suspends peace talks with ELN rebels

ELN fighters killed at least five demobilized members of the former FARC rebels

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 19:36:03 PKT

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended peace talks with the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN), on Friday, after accusing the group of committing a war crime in the Catatumbo region.

"The dialogue process with this group is suspended, the ELN has no will for peace", Petro said on X.

On Thursday, ELN fighters killed at least five demobilized members of the former FARC rebels who were part of a 2016 peace agreement.

The group also launched attacks against members of Estado Mayor Central (EMC), a FARC dissident faction engaged in separate peace talks with the government.

The violence led to civilian displacement and condemnation from the United Nations.

Peace talks between the ELN and the government, which restarted in 2022, have been marred by setbacks.

In September, the government suspended negotiations a day after an ELN explosives attack killed two soldiers and wounded 29 near the Venezuelan border.

Talks also stalled when the government opened separate negotiations with an ELN splinter group in the southwest, while the ELN resumed kidnappings, bombings of oil pipelines, and attacks on security forces.