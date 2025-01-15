Fire-hit LA faces new peril as dangerous winds ramp up

World World Fire-hit LA faces new peril as dangerous winds ramp up

Powerful winds forecast for late Tuesday night threatened to whip up massive fires.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 07:21:32 PKT

LOS ANGELES (United States) (AFP) – Powerful winds forecast for late Tuesday night threatened to whip up massive fires that are still burning around Los Angeles in a tragedy that has killed at least 24 people and badly shaken the city.

A week after blazes erupted and spread uncontained, forecasters predicted "particularly dangerous" Santa Ana winds would spike the wildfire threat anew for already exhausted firefighters.

"Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire," the National Weather Service warned.

A large part of Southern California was under a Red Flag warning, indicating that intense dryness and furious winds gusting up to 70 miles (110 kilometers) an hour would make conditions ripe for wildfire.

Part of Los Angeles County and much of neighboring Ventura County were in a "Particularly Dangerous Situation," according to the NWS, its highest warning designation that was also declared before last week's deadly blazes.

"All the plants and vegetation is really dry and ready to burn so... fires can grow pretty fast," meteorologist Ryan Kittell told AFP.

Forecasters said peak winds were now expected between 3am (1100 GMT) and 3pm (2300 GMT) on Wednesday.

The Palisades and Eaton fires -- both of which are still burning in places -- could flare up, and new ignitions could quickly turn problematic, Kittell said.

Officials insisted they were poised for any renewed threats, particularly around the existing burn sites, after hydrants ran dry in the initial firefight.

"Please be assured that the Los Angeles County region is prepared," fire chief Anthony Marrone said.

"We have checked the water system in the Eaton fire area, and it is operational, meaning that we have water and we have pressure."

The renewed danger comes with 24,000 acres (9,700 hectares) of the upmarket Pacific Palisades in ruins and 14,000 acres (5,700 hectares) of the community of Altadena badly charred.

Gusting winds were also whipping up toxic ash, with health officials urging everyone to wear a mask.

"Ash is not just dirt," said Anish Mahajan of the LA County Public Health Department.

"It's hazardous fine dust that can irritate or harm your respiratory system and other parts of your body where it lands."

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday ordered debris removal teams to be on standby, as emergency managers look ahead to possible winter rainstorms that could provoke mudlsides.

'IT WAS JUST A WAR'

Around 88,000 people remain displaced.

For those whose homes survived, there is frustration about not being able to return.

For others, there is nothing left.

"We all left with the clothes on our back," Sonja Jackson told the Los Angeles Times as she waited in line for government help.

"We thought we’d be able to come back in the morning. We didn’t think the fires were gonna do what they did."

Among the desperation, there were stories of fortitude.

Jeff Ridgway told AFP how he had refused to abandon the apartment complex he manages, defending it against the fires by hauling buckets of water from the pool.

"It was just a war," the 67-year-old said, pointing to a charred eucalyptus tree he extinguished when it threatened the building last week.

"But I was just stubborn. I was like: 'I'm not going to be defeated by you. I'm sorry, this is just not gonna happen.'"

'TERRIBLE'

Search teams using cadaver dogs have been scouring the rubble for days in the hunt for dozens of people still unaccounted for, with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna saying 1,800 homes were searched on Monday.

"The good news was that no other remains were found yesterday. Hopefully that happens again today," he said.

"We don't want the death toll to continue to go up."

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was back on the air Monday night after having to evacuate his studio last week when a blaze erupted in the Hollywood Hills, just a few hundred meters (yards) away.

"It's been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in LA, where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school," an emotional Kimmel told his audience.

"It's been terrible. Everyone who lives in this city knows someone... whose house has burned down. And the truth is we don't even know if it's over."

With so many in dire straits, the city was clutching for any sliver of good news, with some taking refuge in local sports teams who were back in action.

"We knew what we were playing for," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said.

"It's a tough time. We're just happy that we came out and played like this tonight to get (fans) something to be happy about."

