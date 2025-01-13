North Korean troop fatalities and injuries exceed 3,000 in Ukraine, Seoul says

North Korean authorities appear to have called for its troops to commit suicide to evade capture

Published On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 10:31:44 PKT

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean troop fatalities and injuries in Ukraine have likely exceeded 3,000, including about 300 deaths and 2,700 injuries, a South Korean lawmaker briefed by the country's spy agency said on Monday.

North Korean authorities appear to have called for its troops to commit suicide by blowing themselves up to evade capture, the lawmaker said citing the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Captured North Korean soldiers had not shown an intention to come to South Korea, though South Korea would cooperate with Ukraine if there was a request, Yonhap news agency also reported, citing NIS.