World World Indian army's 2025 reform plans threatened by delays, cyber risks and resource issues

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 23:07:22 PKT

NEW DEHLI (Web Desk) – The Indian army has unveiled a 2025 reform blueprint, but its implementation faces numerous challenges that could undermine its overall strength.

A key aspect of the plan is establishing integrated theatre commands, but bureaucratic delays threaten effective execution.

Indian Air Force Chief AP Singh recently noted that the first batch of 40 Tejas aircraft, ordered over a decade ago, is yet to be fully delivered, emphasizing that “technology delayed is technology denied.” This reflects ongoing issues like resistance to change, corruption, and limited resources.

The army’s push for technological advancements and digitization also brings cybersecurity risks. For instance, in November 2024, hackers claimed to have leaked inappropriate videos of Israel’s former defence minister, highlighting potential vulnerabilities.

Efforts to streamline procurement processes will demand cultural and operational shifts, which may prove challenging. Budget constraints further jeopardize the scope and pace of modernization, potentially derailing key initiatives.

Moreover, plans to enhance combined arms operations could strain the army’s ability to address regional security concerns effectively, depending on the success of these reforms.