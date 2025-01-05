Former Greek Prime Minister Simitis dies aged 88

He ushered the country into the European Union's single currency in 2001

ATHENS (Reuters) - Former Greek Prime Minister Costas Simitis, who ushered the country into the European Union's single currency in 2001, died on Sunday aged 88 at his summer house in the Peloponnese, Greek media reported.

“With sadness and respect, I bid farewell to Costas Simitis, a worthy and noble political opponent, but also the Prime Minister who accompanied Greece in its great national steps,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement.