Indians attack England restaurant over beef on menu

Brawl video makes round on social media

Sun, 05 Jan 2025 07:12:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - A video of a fight between a group of customers and a restaurant owner in Sheffield, England, has gone viral online.

In the video, unknown miscreants can be seen fighting with the owner over an unverified dispute.

According to the social media post shared by the X account ‘The Resonance’, a group of Indians fought with the owner in England over beef dishes on the menu at Abbasin Dinner restaurant.



According to the reports, the police launched an investigation after the incident, and the attackers were arrested.

The owner claimed£2,000 compensation for damage repair.

The attackers had come in a vehicle to the Abbasin Dinner restaurant. It was reported that they caused damage to the doors and windows of the outlet.

After creating chaos in the eatery and breaking multiple items, the attackers fled after the owner attempted to defend himself.

The attack involved more than three people and caused damage worth around £2,000, restaurant owner Mohammad Ullah told ‘The Star’. No significant injuries were reported during the fight.

The restaurant was inaugurated in February last year, where the owner used to serve grilled chicken, lamb, pizzas, burgers, kebabs and other non-vegerarian dishes.