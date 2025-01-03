Hanoi declared world's most polluted city, authorities seek action

The thick smog is mostly caused by heavy traffic

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's capital Hanoi has been covered in thick smog over recent weeks, putting it at the top of a list of the world's most polluted cities, as the government said it would push for more electric vehicles (EVs) to alleviate the problem.

Levels of hazardous small particles, known as PM2.5, were measured at 266 micrograms per cubic metre in Hanoi early on Friday, the highest reading among a list of most-polluted cities, according to AirVisual, which provides independent global air pollution information via a phone app.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub with one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, has reported severe air pollution in its major cities for years, particularly in Hanoi.

The thick smog is mostly caused by heavy traffic, trash burning and industrial activities. "We the elderly can feel it very clearly when we suffer from respiratory problems that lead to breathing difficulties," Luu Minh Duc, a 64-year-old resident of the city, said. "The situation seems to get worse recently."

Young people are also complaining.

"At first I thought it was foggy ... but later I found out that it is actually fine dusts that reduce my vision and make me feel like it is not healthy to breathe," said 21-year-old student Nguyen Ninh Huong.

Speaking at a meeting with the transport ministry on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha called for an accelerated transition to electric vehicles (EVs) as part of the efforts to reduce pollution, state media reported.

So far Hanoi has a target for at least 50% of buses and 100% of taxis to be EVs by 2030.

"This is the responsibility of the state to the people, and there must be specific and timely actions," Ha was quoted as saying by the Tien Phong newspaper.

The ministries of natural resources, environment and health did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.