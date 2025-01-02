Cars abandoned after overnight rain floods roads in Manchester, England

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – Heavy overnight rain caused roads to flood in England's northern city of Manchester on Wednesday, partially submerging vehicles abandoned there.

Drone footage showed abandoned cars following the heavy rainfall as local council workers were seen attempting to unblock drains.

The Met Office said heavy rainfall in some places could reach more than 10cm (4in) of rain.

People were trapped in a block of flats without running water, as the heavy rain caused flooding and travel chaos across the North West, according to local news agencies.

Greater Manchester Police said a major incident had been declared in response to the flooding.