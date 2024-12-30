Another Jeju Air jet experienced landing-gear issue and returned, Yonhap reports

The plane landed safely, Yonhap news reported

SEOUL (Reuters) – A Jeju Air passenger jet that departed Gimpo Airport in Seoul for Jeju on Monday experienced an unidentified landing-gear issue after takeoff and returned to Gimpo where it landed safely, Yonhap news reported, citing an unnamed source.

This is second incident involving a Jeju Air plane in two days. On Sunday, 179 people were killed when an Jeju Air plane belly-landed and veered off the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport.