More than 60 dead in road accident in Ethiopia

The incident occurred at Gelana bridge in Bona Zuria Woreda, according to the health bureau

(Reuters) – At least 60 people died in a road accident in Ethiopia, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Sunday citing a local official.

The Sidama regional health bureau said on Facebook that “a car accident has claimed the lives of 66 people so far”, without giving further details.

The incident occurred at Gelana bridge in Bona Zuria Woreda, according to the health bureau.

“Four injured passengers are receiving medical treatment at the Bona general hospital,” it added.

Blurred images shared by the health bureau showed a mass of people surrounding a vehicle, partially submerged in water, with many seemingly attempting to help pull it from the waters.

The accident happened in Sidama state which is about 300km south of the capital Addis Ababa.