Suriname's fugitive ex-President Desi Bouterse dead at 79

Bouterse dominated politics in the tiny South American country for decades

PARAMARIBO (Reuters) - Suriname's fugitive former President Desi Bouterse has died aged 79, the country's government said on Wednesday, almost a year after he fled authorities to avoid jail following his conviction over the murder of 15 political activists in 1982.

"The government has been informed through the family and its own investigations of the passing of Mr. D. Bouterse, ex-President of the Republic of Suriname," Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin told Reuters.

The former leader died on Tuesday, the government said, without confirming where, or even which country. Last week Surinamese authorities raided his home - where supporters gathered to pay their respects on Wednesday morning - but did not find him.

Bouterse dominated politics in the tiny South American country for decades, leading a coup in 1980 and finally leaving office in 2020.

In 2019 he and six others were convicted for their role in the 1982 murders of 15 leading government critics - including lawyers, journalists, union leaders, soldiers and university professors - for which Bouterse received a 20-year prison sentence.

Bouterse had claimed the murdered men were connected to a planned invasion of the former Dutch colony.

Following years of legal back and forth, Bouterse was ordered to report to prison in January but he did not show up on the appointed date.

The former president's family will make a statement later on Wednesday, members of his political party told journalists.