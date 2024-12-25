Gaza Christians pray for end of 'death and destruction'

World World Gaza Christians pray for end of 'death and destruction'

About 1,100 Christians live in Gaza, a community that has also faced the brunt of the war.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 07:50:39 PKT

GAZA CITY (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Hundreds of Christians in war-ravaged Gaza City gathered at a church on Tuesday, praying for an end to the war that has devastated much of the Palestinian territory.

Gone were the sparkling lights, the festive decorations, and the towering Christmas tree that had graced Gaza City for decades.

The Square of the Unknown Soldier, once alive with the spirit of the season, now lay in ruins, reduced to rubble by relentless Israeli air strikes.

Amid the rubble, the faithful sought solace even as fighting continued to rage across the coastal strip on Tuesday.

"This Christmas carries the stench of death and destruction," said George al-Sayegh, who for weeks has sought refuge in the 12th century Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius.

"There is no joy, no festive spirit. We don't even know who will survive until the next holiday."

A part of the church itself was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in October last year, in which 18 Palestinian Christians were killed, according to the territory's health ministry.

About 1,100 Christians live in Gaza, a community that has also faced the brunt of the war since October 7 last year, when fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out.

Israel's recent air strikes, including one that killed several children according to the territory's civil defence agency, have come under severe criticism from Pope Francis.

"With pain I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty, of the children being machine-gunned, of the bombings of schools and hospitals. What cruelty," the pope said after his weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar had slammed the pontiff's comment, saying they showed "double standards".

'PRAY FOR PEACE'

But the pain and sorrow are visible in Gaza, and for Gaza City resident Kamal Jamil Caesar Anton, the festive season of Christmas is marred by profound grief.

Last December, his wife Nahida and daughter Samar were killed by Israeli sniper fire within the compound of the Holy Family Church, he said.

"We pray for peace, for the war to end so that the people can live safely," Anton said.

His sentiments were echoed by resident Ramez al-Souri who also suffered a bitter tragedy during the air strike that hit the Church of Saint Porphyrius.

His three children were among those killed in that attack.

"We are still suffering. We didn't celebrate last year because of the destruction," Souri said.

"This year we hoped for an end to the war, but every day we lose loved ones."

Local Christian community leader George Anton hoped the warring sides would end the fighting soon.

"We call on all parties to end the war and to seek a true path to peace," he said.

"We hope both peoples can live in harmony and security."

