Yasin Malik sentenced to death in terror funding case

Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 23:12:12 PKT

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) – Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik has been sentenced to death by an Indian court in a decades-old terror funding case.

Malik, jailed in New Delhi for years, has denied the charges, calling the trail politically motivated.

In May 2022, India’s national Investigation Agency (NIA) found him guilty of conspiring against the state.

International media, including AI Jazeera, criticized the decision, labeling it a political vendetta.

Pakistan condemned the verdict, terming it a violation of human rights.

Activist argue Malik was denied a fair trial, violating global norms. Malik raised question about his alleged terrorism, citing past meeting with Indian Prime Ministers and international engagement.

The move has sparked fears of a repeat of the judicial execution of JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat in 1984, raising tensions in occupied Kashmir.

