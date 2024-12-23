People lay flowers outside church for victims of Christmas market attack

A man suspected of plowing a car through crowds at Christmas market faces multiple charges of murder

MAGDEBURG, GERMANY (Reuters) – A sea of flowers, candles and soft toys brought by tearful mourners stretched out in front of a church at the central German city of Magdeburg on early Monday morning, following a weekend of mourning for the victims of a Christmas market attack that killed five people and injured scores others.

A man suspected of plowing a car through crowds at the Christmas market faces multiple charges of murder and attempted murder, police said on Sunday. The suspect, who was in custody, is a 50-year-old psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia with a history of anti-Islamic rhetoric who has lived in Germany for almost two decades. The motive for Friday's evening attack remained unclear.

Many people, including a large group of public service workers in orange uniforms, laid flowers and lit candles in the cold before observing a moment of silence at the memorial site. Some were seen crying as they hugged their companions.

Those killed were a nine-year-old boy and four women aged 52, 45, 75 and 67, the police statement said. Among the wounded, around 40 had serious or critical injuries.