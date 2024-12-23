Santa rappels down to bring Christmas cheer to Guatemalan children

World World Santa rappels down to bring Christmas cheer to Guatemalan children

Firefighter Hector Chacon was decked out as Santa as he skilfully descended 70 metres

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 14:47:22 PKT

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Christmas came early for children on Sunday as a firefighter dressed as Santa Claus rappelled down a bridge to bring cheer to a northern suburb of Guatemala City.

Municipal firefighter Hector Chacon was decked out as Santa as he skilfully descended 70 metres with the assistance of fellow firefighters, to the delight of dozens of anxiously waiting children from low-income families.

The 78-year-old Chacon, who has been delivering presents to local children for 27 years, said: "I believe all children deserve to have a toy for this time of the year."

The presents were sourced from a donation drive conducted at fire stations in the Central American country.