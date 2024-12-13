Lebanon says Israeli strike kills one in southern town

Lebanon said an Israeli strike on the border town of Khiam killed one person Thursday.

BEIRUT (Lebanon) (AFP) – Lebanon said an Israeli strike on the border town of Khiam killed one person Thursday, hours after Washington announced Israel withdrew from the area as Lebanon's army deployed under a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

Israel stepped up its campaign in south Lebanon in late September after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges begun by Hezbollah in support of Hamas following its Palestinian ally's October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.

A ceasefire came into effect on November 27. Both sides have accused the other of repeated violations.

"The Israeli enemy strike on the town of Khiam killed one person and injured another," the health ministry said in a statement.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati lambasted the attack in a statement.

"Less than 24 hours had passed since the army began deploying in the areas of Khiam and Marjayoun as part of the ceasefire deal, when the Israeli enemy resumed targeting the town of Khiam," he said.

He called on the United States and France, which helped broker the ceasefire deal, "to present a clear position on what happened and curb the Israeli aggression".

The Israeli military said it had struck Hezbollah operatives "operating in southern Lebanon", without mentioning where it had hit them.

It accused the militants of posing "a threat to Israeli civilians, in violation of the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon".

On Wednesday, Lebanon said Israeli strikes killed five people in the south.

The United States and France are part of a five-party committee also involving Lebanon, Israel and UN peacekeepers, to maintain communication between the parties and ensure ceasefire violations are identified and dealt with.

As part of the truce agreement, the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers will deploy in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army withdraws over a period of 60 days.

