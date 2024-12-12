Pope Francis calls for new global accords on debt, military spending

The pope also urged all countries to eliminate use of the death penalty

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis called on Thursday for new international agreements to reduce the debt burden faced by low-income countries and shift spending from arms and military equipment to the eradication of global hunger.

In a message ahead of the 2025 Roman Catholic Holy Year, which starts on Dec 24, the pontiff said global climate change, wars, unequal treatment of migrants and other issues "represent a threat to the existence of humanity as a whole".

"Sporadic acts of philanthropy are not enough," he said. "Cultural and structural changes are necessary, so that enduring change may come about."

Catholic Holy Years, also known as Jubilees, occur normally once every 25 years, and are considered a time of peace, forgiveness and pardon. This Jubilee will run through Jan 6, 2026.

The pope's call ahead of the Jubilee was part of his annual message for the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of Peace, which is celebrated on Jan 1.

The title of the message, which is traditionally sent to world leaders and heads of institutions such as the United Nations, is "Forgive us our trespasses: grant us your peace".

The pope also urged all countries to eliminate use of the death penalty, which the Catholic Church opposes.

Francis has called repeatedly over his 11-year papacy for more developed nations to forgive the debts faced by low-income countries. In the new message, the pope said many poorer nations are also facing an "ecological debt" due to the expected impacts of climate change.

"Foreign debt has become a means of control whereby certain governments and private financial institutions of the richer countries unscrupulously and indiscriminately exploit the human and natural resources of poorer countries," said the pontiff.