Blinken warns Islamic State will try to re-establish capabilities in Syria

Blinken said the US would continue to protect its personnel from any threats.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Monday (Dec 9) that Islamic State will try to use this period to re-establish capabilities in Syria, but said the United States is determined not to let that happen.

Blinken said Syrians have to choose their future, adding that statements by rebel leaders toward building inclusive governance are welcome but that the real measure will be in the action they take, not just what they say.

Syrian rebels seized the capital Damascus unopposed on Sunday after a lightning advance that sent President Bashar al-Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and more than five decades of his family's autocratic rule.

"The end of this regime is a defeat for all who enabled its barbarity and its corruption, none more than Iran, Hezbollah and Russia. So, this moment presents a historic opportunity, but it also carries considerable risks," Blinken said at an event at the State Department.

"History shows how quickly moments of promise can descend into conflict and violence. ISIS will try to use this period to re-establish its capabilities, to create safe havens. As our precision strikes over the weekend demonstrate, we are determined not to let that happen."

The ouster of Assad, after rebel forces swept into Damascus this weekend, shattered Iran's network of influence in the Middle East, but Israel, the United States and Arab powers must now deal with the risk of instability and extremism from the mosaic of forces that replaces him.

Islamic State in 2014 swept through large swaths of Syria and Iraq and established an Islamic caliphate before it was driven out by a US-led coalition by 2019.

The US Central Command said its forces conducted dozens of airstrikes on Islamic State targets in central Syria on Sunday. In a statement, CENTCOM said its strikes were aimed at ensuring Islamic State does not take advantage of the current situation in Syria.

