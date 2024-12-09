UN Security Council to meet on Syria on Russia's request

AFP) – The UN Security Council will convene on Monday afternoon for an emergency closed door meeting regarding Syria in the aftermath of president Bashar al-Assad fleeing the country, multiple diplomatic sources told AFP on Sunday.

The meeting, set for 3:00 pm (2000 GMT), was requested by Russia earlier on Sunday.

Assad's ally Moscow said Russian troops in Syria were on high alert but that the rebels had "guaranteed" the security of its army bases in the country.

Meanwhile, Russia has warned against attack on its bases in Syria.

“Russia will give a harsh response if its bases in Syria are attacked,” Interfax news agency said on Monday, citing a senior Russian lawmaker.