(Web Desk) – Farmers and activists are protesting against the construction of satellite colonies along the Srinagar Ring Road in occupied Kashmir.

India has planned to establish colonies for non-local people through the construction of the Srinagar Ring Road, in clear violation of international legal principles, which is resulting in the confiscation of valuable agricultural land from Kashmiris.

Farmers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have already suffered significant losses to fertile fields and apple orchards due to illegal expansion plans for Indian military and settler populations.

A large portion of agricultural land is now at risk of being seized, which could impact the livelihoods of millions of families. India's unilateral actions are threatening the region's agricultural capacity and sustainability.

It is noteworthy that 5,000 kanals of agricultural land were confiscated in the Budgam district for the Srinagar Semi Ring Road project, with compensation being very low.

Despite the implementation of the "Right to Fair Compensation" law after the revocation of Article 370, farmers were given far less compensation than the current market price — Rs4.5 million per kanal, while the fair price was Rs10 million per kanal.

The Srinagar Master Plan had instructed the protection of 20% of green spaces for environmental conservation, but this has been severely ignored, with only 2% allocated for the benefit of non-local citizens.

Ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects continue to occupy agricultural and green spaces, posing a serious threat to the sensitive ecological system. Analysts warn that at the current rate of land loss, Kashmir could face widespread land deprivation by 2035.

Farmers and activists have consistently expressed concern that the widespread acquisition of land will devastate the local economy and environmental balance.

The Kashmir region, which suffers from the highest unemployment rate in India, is being deliberately economically squeezed, reinforcing the idea that these actions are part of a larger economic colonial agenda.

There is a growing fear among the local population that remaining agricultural land may be seized by the housing board, further increasing the risk of land deprivation for Kashmiris.

Farmers have strongly opposed the Indian government's plans, especially given that Kashmir already has the lowest average agricultural land per family in India, with less than four kanals of land per family.

Farmers have called for the immediate cessation of these policies, emphasizing that protecting Kashmir's limited agricultural land is crucial for the survival of local communities and the ecological health of the region.

