Germany says amicable solution remains goal for Mercosur deal

World World Germany says amicable solution remains goal for Mercosur deal

Germany says amicable solution remains goal for Mercosur deal

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 17:27:25 PKT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's goal remains to find an amicable solution in negotiations on a trade deal with South America's Mercosur bloc and it is in talks with all partners, including France, which opposed the agreement, said a government spokesperson in Berlin.

"Our aim was and remains to find an amicable solution in the negotiations, and we are of course in talks with all partners, including France," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference on Friday.

"There is now a unique opportunity to conclude the deal and we must not miss it," the person added, calling for the "greatest possible pragmatism" and willingness to compromise.

The European Union and Mercosur bloc are expected on Friday to finalise a free trade agreement but it faces a tortuous battle for approval in Europe given firm French opposition.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month urged the EU to change how it concludes trade deals and prevent single countries from putting the brakes on them by moving towards EU-only agreements that can then be adopted with a qualified majority in the Council and with Parliament.

While Scholz was referring to future agreements, "we would not rule out an EU-only agreement for agreements currently being negotiated, such as Mercosur, if it becomes apparent that no other agreement is possible," the spokesperson said on Friday.



