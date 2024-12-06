Macron rules out quitting, vows new PM after French government collapse

Fri, 06 Dec 2024 07:35:05 PKT

PARIS (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to appoint a new prime minister "in the coming days" following a no-confidence vote that brought down the government and plunged the nation into political uncertainty. Speaking in a televised address on Thursday night, Macron rejected mounting calls for his resignation and vowed to serve his full term until 2027.

Macron denounced what he called an "anti-republican front" formed by far-right and hard-left lawmakers.

“I will exercise the mandate you gave me fully, until its term,” Macron said in his address from the Elysée Palace.

The government of Michel Barnier fell Wednesday when 331 deputies backed a censure motion, marking the first such successful vote since 1962.

The National Rally party joined forces with left-wing opponents to topple Barnier's administration, which had attempted to push through a social security budget without a vote using article 49.3 of the constitution.

NEW ADMINISTRATION

"I will appoint in the coming days a prime minister who will form a government of general interest," said Macron – adding that the new government would represent all political forces willing to participate or at least pledge not to censure it.

Macron announced plans for a "special law" to be presented to parliament in mid-December to extend the 2024 budget framework into 2025.

The temporary measure aims to "protect the French" from potential tax increases and support local mayors and farmers.

“This is allowed under our constitution and will guarantee the continuity of public services and national life,” Macron said.

A full budget proposal will be presented at the start of 2025, he added.

'CYNICISM AND CHAOS'

The government, Macron said, had been censured because the far right and far left united against the interests of the nation, adding: "I will never accept responsibility for the irresponsibility of others."

Lawmakers who supported the motion of censure were driven by one thing: “preparing for the presidential election,” he said – accusing them of acting with “cynicism and a sense of chaos”.

The crisis comes just three months after Barnier's appointment as prime minister and six months after parliamentary elections that failed to deliver a clear majority for any political faction.

DISSOLUTION 'MISUNDERSTOOD'

Macron acknowledged his June decision to dissolve parliament "was not understood" but defended his position against critics seeking his departure.

“Many criticised me for it, and I take full responsibility,” he added.

The president also praised the outgoing prime minister.

"I want to thank Michel Barnier for his work for our country, for his dedication and resilience. He and his ministers rose to the occasion when so many others did not," Macron said.

The political upheaval has created significant uncertainty over France's financial outlook, with crucial budget decisions now hanging in the balance as the country seeks to navigate through the crisis.

