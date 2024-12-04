Cuba`s electric grid collapses after power plant failure

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba`s national electric grid collapsed early on Wednesday morning after the country's largest power plant failed, the energy and mines ministry said, plunging millions of people into darkness.

Several such failures have hit the country over the past two months as Cuba`s power generation systems have fallen into disarray amid fuel shortages, natural disasters and economic crisis.

The mines ministry said it was working to reconnect the electrical system.