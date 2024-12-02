Thailand, Malaysia brace for fresh wave of floods as water levels ease

KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK (Reuters) - Malaysia and Thailand are facing a second wave of heavy rain and potential flooding this week, authorities said on Monday, even as some displaced residents were able to return home and the worst floods in decades began receding in some areas.

Since last week, 27 people have died and more than half a million households in the neighbouring Southeast Asian countries have been hit by torrential rain and flooding that authorities say have been the most severe in years.

The immediate situation has improved in some areas and water levels have eased, according to government data on Monday.

In Malaysia, the number of people in evacuation shelters dropped to around 128,000 people, from 152,000 on Sunday, according to the disaster management agency.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department on Monday forecast a wind convergence in the worst-hit states of Kelantan and Terengganu from Dec 3 to 4, which it said would potentially bring thunderstorms and heavy rains during the period.

This would be followed by a monsoon surge from Dec 8 to 14 across the Malaysian peninsular, it said.

The floods have destroyed homes, led to the suspension of rail links, and left businesses and farmers reeling, with more than 38,000 hectares of paddy fields damaged in major rice-producing areas in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, in southern Thailand, 434,000 households remain affected, its interior ministry said on Monday, down by about 100,000 from the weekend figure.

The government has provided food and supplies for those in the flood-hit areas, the ministry said, adding water levels in seven provinces were decreasing.

Thailand's Meteorological Department said people in the lower south should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and possible flash flooding and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands, from Dec 3-5.