World World One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Limnos

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 21:27:14 PKT

ATHENS (Reuters) - A man died in flash floods that hit the Greek island of Limnos in the northern Aegean on Saturday as rains pound the country.

A Fire Brigade official said the body of a 57-year-old livestock farmer recovered near his car.

"He was trying to get his car out of the mud and was swept away by a torrent in the Kontias region," the official told Reuters.

The fire brigade has received tens of calls to pump water out of flooded buildings on the island, said a second fire brigade official.

Greece's civil protection service has warned citizens of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gale-force winds in Central and Northern Greece during the weekend.