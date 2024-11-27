Spain announces 2.3 bln euros in new aid to Valencia after floods

More than 220 people died and five people are still missing

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday announced 2.3 billion euros ($2.42 billion) in additional aid to reconstruct Valencia area after the deadliest flash floods in Spain's modern history.

More than 220 people died and five people are still missing after torrential rains on Oct 29 triggered floods that swept through the suburbs south of the regional capital Valencia.

The measures are on top of the 14.36 billion euros previously announced.