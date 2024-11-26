Three bodies recovered from capsized tourist boat off Egypt's Red Sea coast, 13 missing

The boat, the Sea Story, capsized on Monday near the Sataya Reef, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew

CAIRO (Reuters) – Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning from a tourist boat which capsized off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, and rescue teams were still searching for 13 missing people, the Red Sea provincial governor, Amr Hanafi, told Reuters.

The boat, the Sea Story, capsized on Monday near the Sataya Reef, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew on a multi-day diving trip. It was struck by high waves and sank in 5-7 minutes.

Sixteen passengers were believed to have been trapped inside, according to a Red Sea Governorate statement on Monday.

Twenty-eight survivors were rescued with minor injuries, none requiring hospitalisation. Survivors were being accommodated in a hotel in Marsa Alam, where authorities were working with embassies and consulates to provide assistance and documentation.

Hanafi said the boat had passed its last safety inspection in March 2024, with no technical issues reported. The boat, owned by an Egyptian national, was 34 meters long and had received a one-year safety certificate from the Maritime Safety Authority.

The incident occurred during rough weather conditions. The Egyptian Red Sea Ports Authority reported wave heights of 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) and wind speeds of 34 knots in the area on Sunday, leading to the closure of maritime traffic.

It was the second boat to sink in the area this year; in June another vessel suffered severe damage from strong waves, though no casualties were reported.

The Red Sea, renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, is a major hub for Egypt's tourism industry, which plays a critical role in the country's economy.