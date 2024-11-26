Plane crash outside of Costa Rica capital kills 5

Firefighters said they had located the wrecked aircraft and confirmed that most aboard had died

SAN JOSE (Reuters) – A small plane traveling to Costa Rica's capital of San Jose crashed on Monday afternoon, authorities said, killing five of the six passengers on board.

Firefighters said they had located the wrecked aircraft and confirmed that most aboard had died. A sixth person, who the Red Cross identified as a 31-year-old woman, is in critical condition.

All of those aboard were from Costa Rica, according to the country's civil aviation authority.