Bus crash in Brazil's Alagoas state leaves 17 dead; dozens rescued

BRAZIL (Reuters) - At least 17 people died and 29 others were rescued after a bus crashed in the northeastern Brazilian state of Alagoas, the state's health secretariat said.

One person was taken to the Mata Regional Hospital but succumbed to their injuries, while the others died at the scene, the secretariat said in a statement.

Details of the accident were not disclosed, but local media reported that the bus had overturned on a cliff in the region.

Alagoas Governor Paulo Dantas decreed three days of mourning for those who perished.

"I have ordered the full mobilization of the state, with teams from the fire brigade and the entire health structure working to help," the governor added in a statement.

On his X account, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the federal government was monitoring the situation and would support the state authorities in rescue and care for the victims.