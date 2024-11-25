EU offers Morocco €200 million in quake reconstruction aid

The 6.8 magnitude quake killed more than 2,900 people

Mon, 25 Nov 2024 20:53:27 PKT

RABAT (Reuters) - The European Union plans to offer Morocco 200 million euros ($210 million) to help with post-earthquake reconstruction, EU commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said on Monday, as the two parties navigate judicial headwinds.

The 6.8 magnitude quake, Morocco's deadliest since 1960, struck on Sept 8, 2023, killing more than 2,900 people and damaging vital infrastructure. Morocco said it would invest in a post-earthquake reconstruction plan that includes the upgrade of infrastructure in five years.

The EU will increase its total quake reconstruction aid to Morocco to 1 billion euros, Varhelyi told a press conference in Rabat following talks with foreign minister Nasser Bourita.

Morocco was a "reliable" partner, receiving 5.2 billion euros in EU investments over the last five years, he said.

Relations between Morocco and the EU are strained after the European Court of Justice annulled fishing and agricultural deals between the two parties over products from disputed Western Sahara.

The long-frozen conflict, dating back to 1975, pits Morocco, which considers Western Sahara its own territory, against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement, which seeks a separate state there.

Following the verdict, the European Council and the Commission said they attached "high value" to relations with Morocco.

The EU's relationship with Morocco needs to be protected from judicial harassment, Bourita said, adding that "there will be no partnerships at the expense of Morocco's territorial integrity".

The challenges facing Morocco-EU relations contrast with the stronger economic and political ties Rabat has forged with Madrid and Paris, after the two former colonial powers backed a Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara.