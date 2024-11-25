One dead, two injured in DHL cargo plane crash near Vilnius airport

The airplane fell on a house. All of the people in the house survived, said government spokesperson

Mon, 25 Nov 2024 12:32:07 PKT

VILNIUS (Reuters) – A DHL cargo plane crashed near Lithuania’s Vilnius airport on Monday at about 0330 GMT, killing one person and injuring two others, airport, police and firefighter officials told Reuters.

The airplane, operated by SWIFT airline on behalf of DHL, originated from Leipzig, fell on a house, a spokesperson for the governmental National Crisis Management Center said. All of the people in the house survived, he added.

Firefighters were seen at 0530GMT pouring water onto smoke from a building some 1.3 km (0.8 mile) north of the airport runway in the Lithuanian capital. A large police and ambulance presence was seen nearby and several nearby major streets were cordoned off.