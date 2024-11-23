COP29 climate summit in overtime, what are countries saying?

World World COP29 climate summit in overtime, what are countries saying?

COP29 climate summit in overtime, what are countries saying?

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 22:38:02 PKT

BAKU (Reuters) - Country delegates at COP29 met for a plenary Saturday night to agree on some aspects of this year's negotiations, while their teams continued to work on the summit's centerpiece topic: agreeing a new target for annual climate finance.

Here are some of the comments made during the plenary.

AZERBAIJAN'S COP29 PRESIDENT MUKHTAR BABAYEV:

"We have all been working very hard over the past two weeks, and I know that none of us want to leave Baku without a good outcome on our key deliverable. The eyes of the world are rather focused on us. However, time is not on our side, and I ask you to now step up your engagement with one another, to bridge the remaining divide."

BRAZIL'S MINISTER OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE MARINA SILVA, speaking via a translator:

"After the difficult experience that we're having here in Baku, we need to reach some result, some outcome which is minimally acceptable in line with the emergency we are facing."

"Societies demand that first and foremost we need to realign with the sense of … urgency and responsibility."

"We are the frontline that will save humanity from much suffering and will guarantee life on the planet."