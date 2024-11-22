Romania and Bulgaria may become full Schengen members in January, Hungary says

World World Romania and Bulgaria may become full Schengen members in January, Hungary says

Romania and Bulgaria may become full Schengen members in January, Hungary says

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 17:25:14 PKT

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Romania and Bulgaria may become full members of Europe's border-less Schengen travel zone in January 2025, Hungary said on Friday, adding a final decision would be made at next month's meeting of EU interior ministers.

Romania and Bulgaria, both European Union and NATO members, partly joined Schengen in March, after an agreement with Austria which initially opposed their joining on the grounds they needed to do more to prevent illegal immigration.

While air and maritime border checks between them and the other 27 countries in the travel zone were lifted, negotiations with Austria over land entry have continued through 2024.

"The two countries have made significant steps to gain full membership," Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter told a news conference after talks with his Romanian, Bulgarian, and Austrian counterparts.

"We are...one step closer to Bulgaria and Romania becoming full members of Schengen."

Pinter said a package of security measures would be presented at a meeting of EU interior ministers on Dec. 11, including arrangements for at least 100 border guards to protect the border between Turkey and Bulgaria.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday that the two countries would join the Schengen area next year but described the Budapest meeting, where the four interior ministers would agree on the final document, as "crucial".

Ciolacu said the Dutch parliament - which has opposed Bulgaria's joining - would also need to approve the document.

Romania and Bulgaria are on major routes for the illegal trade in arms and drugs as well as human trafficking, but the European Commission said after a thorough investigation they met all Schengen requirements.

Romania has described Austrian opposition as unjustified, citing data from border agency Frontex showing illegal migrants have mainly entered the EU from the Western Balkans, not Romania.