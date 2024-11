Brazil police to accuse ex-president Bolsonaro in alleged 2022 coup plot

World World Brazil police to accuse ex-president Bolsonaro in alleged 2022 coup plot

Brazil police to accuse ex-president Bolsonaro in alleged 2022 coup plot

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 19:34:07 PKT

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Federal Police will present on Thursday a formal accusation against former President Jair Bolsonaro in their investigation of an alleged coup conspiracy after he lost the 2022 election, along with other crimes, police sources said.