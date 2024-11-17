Italy protests to Israel over unexploded shell hitting Italian base in Lebanon

Italian FM told Israeli counterpart it "is unacceptable" and stressed on safety of UNIFIL soldiers

Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 09:46:50 PKT

ROME (Reuters) – Italy said an unexploded artillery shell hit the base of the Italian contingent in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and Israel promised to investigate.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar and protested Israeli attacks against its personnel and infrastructure in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, an Italian statement said.

Tajani said the safety of the soldiers in UNIFIL had to be ensured and stressed "the unacceptability" of the attacks.

The Italian statement said Saar had "guaranteed an immediate investigation" into the shell incident.

Established by a UN Security Council resolution in 2006, the 10,000-strong UN mission is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the "blue line" separating Lebanon from Israel.

Since Israel launched a ground campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah fighters at the end of September, UNIFIL has accused the Israel Defense Forces of deliberately attacking its bases, including by shooting at peacekeepers and destroying watch towers.