Ship traffic partly resumes on Turkey's Dardanelles

(Reuters) - Ship traffic resumed on Turkey's Dardanelles Strait in one direction on Saturday after an earlier halt due to mechanical failure on a bulk carrier, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said.

The 289-metre CAPT NATURE had encountered a mechanical issue off Gelibolu, it said, adding it had dispatched three tugboats to assist.

Traffic resumed for controlled one-way north-south passage after the carrier was safely relocated to a secure area.

The strait connects the Marmara and Aegean seas and is the route for commodities exports from the Black Sea to world markets.