World World Venezuela begins releasing prisoners arrested after election

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 18:48:21 PKT

CARACAS (Reuters) - Ten people who were detained amid protests in the wake of Venezuela's July presidential election have been released from prison, local rights group Foro Penal said on Saturday.

"Some political prisoners have been released since early in the morning," said the group's director, Alfredo Romero, in a post on X.

He noted that 10 people had so far been released from a prison known as Yare III, without providing further details.

At least 1,800 people were arrested after the July 28 presidential election, according to data from Foro Penal.