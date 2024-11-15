Vote for Oxford 'Word of the Year' on

World World Vote for Oxford 'Word of the Year' on

The word of the year will be selected on the basis of public vote

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 17:53:31 PKT

OXFORD (Dunya News) - In keeping with its tradition, the Oxford University Press (OUP) has shared a list of words to be shortlisted for ‘Word of the Year’.

The word of the year will be selected on the basis of public vote which is open now, according to information available on OUP website.

These words have been carefully chosen while keeping in view latest trends and conversations.

Let’s have a look at the list of competing words and their meanings.

Lore (n.): A body of (supposed) facts, background information, and anecdotes relating to someone or something, regarded as knowledge required for full understanding or informed discussion of the subject in question.

Brain rot (n.): Supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.

Also Read: Are you word lover? OUP has one for you

Dynamic pricing (n.): The practice of varying the price for a product or service to reflect changing market conditions; in particular, the charging of a higher price at a time of greater demand.

Demure (adj.): Of a person: reserved or restrained in appearance or behaviour. Of clothing: not showy, ostentatious, or overly revealing.

Slop (n.): Art, writing, or other content generated using artificial intelligence, shared and distributed online in an indiscriminate or intrusive way, and characterised as being of low quality, inauthentic, or inaccurate.

Romantasy (n.): A genre of fiction combining elements of romantic fiction and fantasy, typically featuring themes of magic, the supernatural, or adventure alongside a central romantic storyline.

Last year the public chose ‘rizz’ and 'goblin mode' in 2022.