Indonesia's VP visits area hit by Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruptions

World World Indonesia's VP visits area hit by Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruptions

The eruption killed at least nine people

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 18:08:07 PKT

Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia's vice president visited areas hit by multiple eruptions of the Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano on Thursday, as some international airlines resumed flights to the resort island of Bali, officials said.

The first eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Nusa Tenggara province on Nov 3 killed at least nine people, damaged more than 2,000 houses and forced the evacuation of 13,000 residents.

It has since erupted repeatedly, belching ash up to 10 km (16 miles) into the air. East Nusa Tenggara is located about 800 km (497 miles) from Bali.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka visited temporary shelters in the East Flores area. He gave toys to children and talked with some residents, who were still being treated for their injuries, a statement from the vice president's office said.

He also held a meeting with the local government, asking them to ensure there's enough food for the residents.

"Please give special attention to the pregnant and nursing mothers, people with disabilities, children and the elderly," he said.

The government is still identifying locations to build houses for the permanent relocation of those affected, Gibran added.

Indonesia has said it aims to permanently relocate thousands of residents after the eruptions and the government is still calculating how many need to be rehoused.

The eruptions had also forced cancellation of more than 160 flights to and from Bali between Nov 4 to Nov 13, with 91 flights halted on Wednesday, the most in one day, said Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, general manager of Bali's Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar.

On Thursday, several international airlines have resumed flights to and from Bali. Virgin Australia said in a statement that it had resumed all scheduled flights in and out of Denpasar.

Jetstar and Qantas said in a statement that they have resumed some of their flights to and from Bali as conditions had improved on Thursday morning.

Ahmad said 41 flights were still cancelled on Thursday, including from Singapore, India, Qatar, and several cities in Australia.

Indonesia has close to 130 active volcanoes and sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity atop various tectonic plates.