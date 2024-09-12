Israel will revoke press accreditations for Al-Jazeera reporters working in the country

World World Israel will revoke press accreditations for Al-Jazeera reporters working in the country

Israel will revoke press accreditations for Al-Jazeera reporters working in the country

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 19:16:31 PKT

ERUSALEM — The Israeli body that accredits journalists said on Thursday that it will revoke the press cards of Al-Jazeera reporters working in the country.

The move comes after Israel shut down the Qatar-based broadcaster’s local operations in May. Authorities already prevent Al-Jazeera broadcasts and block its websites.

Israel accuses Al-Jazeera of incitement and threatening national security over its coverage of the war in Gaza.

Nitzan Chen, the director of the Government Press Office, said “the use of GPO cards in the course of the journalists’ work could in itself jeopardize state security at this time of military emergency.”

Al-Jazeera denies the allegations and has accused Israel of trying to silence its coverage.

With several correspondents reporting from inside Gaza, the channel has provided round-the-clock coverage of the war since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that ignited it. Its coverage has focused on civilian casualties in Gaza, and it often airs Hamas videos and statements in their entirety.

Israeli strikes have killed four Al-Jazeera reporters since the start of the war. The government office said the revocation of the press cards would be subject to a hearing. It will apply to Al-Jazeera journalists and broadcasters but not producers or photographers.