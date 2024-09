Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of six African migrants

World World Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of six African migrants

Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of six African migrants

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 19:00:23 PKT

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian coast guards recovered the bodies of five African women migrants and a baby in waters off the town of Monastir, a judge said on Thursday.

Judge Farid Ben Jha told Reuters that the bodies had been recovered late on Wednesday and that the migrants had come from sub-Saharan Africa.