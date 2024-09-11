Slavery reparations backed by all candidates vying for Commonwealth boss

LONDON (Reuters) - All three candidates running to become the next secretary-general of the Commonwealth, a 56-nation club headed by Britain's King Charles, said on Wednesday they supported reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism.

The Commonwealth evolved out of the British empire and is one of world's biggest international organisations, covering some 2.7 billion people. Members include Canada and India as well as 21 African countries, and Caribbean islands such as Barbados and Jamaica.

Charles expressed deep sorrow over slavery in a speech to Commonwealth leaders in 2022 and last year gave his support to research that will examine the British monarchy's links to slavery. However, Britain, like most colonial powers, has rejected calls for reparations.

The Commonwealth's next leader, succeeding Britain's Patricia Scotland, will be elected in October at the heads of government meeting in Samoa.

At a debate at London's Chatham House, the three declared candidates - Mamadou Tangara of Gambia, Shirley Botchwey from Ghana and Joshua Setipa of Lesotho - said they backed the idea of making amends for slavery and colonialism.

"I stand for reparations," Botchwey, Ghana's foreign affairs minister, said, adding the Commonwealth could have a role to play if the member states request a "common voice" on the issue.

Setipa, a former trade and industry minister, said if he was elected he would not wait for member states to ask the Commonwealth to act.