Despite political risks, Trudeau could remain Canada's prime minister into 2025

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Justin Trudeau may survive as Canada's prime minister into next year, political analysts say, even though his minority Liberal government is more vulnerable after a small left-wing party withdrew a pledge to support it on key votes.

Trudeau, facing voter fatigue after almost nine years in power, was weakened last week when the New Democratic Party ended a 2022 deal in which it agreed to back him in return for more social spending.

The change of heart means the 52-year-old prime minister can no longer be sure of surviving confidence votes in the elected House of Commons chamber, where the Liberals only hold 154 of the 338 seats.

If 170 opposition legislators vote against the Liberals, the government would fall before its term expires at the end of October 2025, forcing an early general election.

In that scenario, polls strongly suggest the right-of-center Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, would win a majority.

Trudeau appears safe at least for about a couple of months. The next confidence vote the government must face is when it asks the House to ratify the so-called budget update, due in late November or December.