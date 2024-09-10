UK and US united over tackling Iran's influence, Lammy and Blinken say

UK and US united over tackling Iran's influence, Lammy and Blinken say

(Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will jointly visit Kyiv this week, said on Tuesday they are united on the need to tackle Iran's influence in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"(We are) completely aligned on the need to tackle Iran's malign activity in the region and beyond," Lammy told reporters beside Blinken, who is visiting Britain.

"We're seeing a disturbing pattern of greater Iranian support for the Kremlin's illegal group, and we discussed today our shared commitment to holding Tehran to account for their undermining of global stability."

Blinken said Iran's decision to supply Russia with ballistic missiles threatened European security and he announced further sanctions on Tehran.