Israeli strike kills senior rescue-service official in Gaza

Published On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 22:40:35 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike on a house in Jabalia on Sunday killed Mohammad Morsi, deputy director of the Gaza Civil Emergency Service in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, and four of his family, health officials said.

The Civil Emergency Service said in a statement that Morsi's death raised to 83 the number of its members killed by Israeli fire since Oct 7.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on Morsi's death.

Residents said Israeli forces had also blown up several houses in the Zeitoun suburb of Gaza City 5 km from Jabalia. Medical teams said they were unable to answer desperate calls by some of the residents who had reported being trapped inside their houses, some wounded.

"We hear constant bombing in Zeitoun, we know they are blowing up houses there, we don't sleep because of the sounds of explosions, the roaring of tanks sound close and the drones don't stop circling," said one resident of Gaza City, who lives around 1 km away.

"The occupation is wiping out Zeitoun, we are afraid about the people trapped in there," he told Reuters via a chat app, refusing to be named.

Later on Sunday, the Gaza health ministry said Israeli military strikes across the enclave killed at least 15 people.

Residents of central and southern Gaza areas reported interruption in internet and communication services, which the Palestinian Telecommunication Company said was because of "the ongoing (Israeli) aggression."