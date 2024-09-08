Venezuela opposition leader Gonzalez flies to Spain after arrest warrant

Published On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 18:55:15 PKT

CARACAS/MADRID (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez left for Spain overnight and was seeking asylum, officials said on Sunday, amid a mounting political and diplomatic crisis over the disputed results of July's election.

A plane carrying Gonzalez - who has challenged President Nicolas Maduro's declaration of victory - had stopped off in Portugal's Azores islands and was expected in Spain in the coming hours, Spanish media reported.

The dramatic exit of the 75-year-old - seen by the U.S., the EU and other powers in the region as the winner of the vote - came a week after Venezuelan authorities issued an arrest warrant for him, accusing him of conspiracy and other crimes.

"Today is a sad day for democracy in Venezuela," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. "In a democracy, no political leader should be forced to seek asylum in another country."

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Instagram authorities had given Gonzalez safe passage in a bid to restore "political peace".

He left Venezuela after "voluntarily seeking refuge in the Spanish embassy in Caracas several days ago," she wrote on Instagram.

Gonzalez took off from Caracas on a Spanish Air Force plane,

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares posted on X, saying Madrid was responding to a request from Gonzalez.