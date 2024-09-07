Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

World World Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal Friday for more weapons.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 07:27:36 PKT

CERNOBBIO (Italy) (AFP) – Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal Friday for more weapons to counter the threat from advancing Russian forces in the east of the country and Moscow's devastating missile strikes.

He pressed his nation's case to allies meeting at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where Washington unveiled a new $250 million in military aid for Ukraine, and later in the day at an international forum on the Italian Lakes.

"We need more weapons to drive Russian forces off our land," said Zelensky, who Friday also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and will meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday.

The gatherings came as Moscow's forces advance in the Donbas region, Russian President Vladimir Putin having declared on Thursday that capturing the eastern area was his "primary objective" in the conflict.

Zelensky urged Kyiv's supporters to follow through on previous commitments. "The number of air-defence systems that have not been delivered is significant," he said.

And he again called for restrictions to be lifted on the use of long-range Western weapons.

"We need to have this long-range capability, not only on the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory," Zelensky said. In Italy, he assured his backers that the weapons would only be used to hit military targets.

Asked about Zelensky's appeal, US defence chief Lloyd Austin said: "I don't believe that one specific capability is going to be decisive.

"It's not just one thing, it's a combination of capabilities and how you integrate those capabilities to achieve objectives," said Austin.

TALKS IN ITALY

Zelensky arrived late Friday in Cernobbio, northern Italy, for the European House-Ambrosetti forum on the banks of Lake Como. He will meet Meloni there on Saturday.

Ukraine: the frontline near Donetsk © Nalini LEPETIT-CHELLA, Sabrina BLANCHARD, Valentin RAKOVSKY / AFP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- who upset his EU counterparts and Zelensky by meeting Putin in Moscow in July -- is also attending the three-day economic forum.

Zelensky rejected Orban's calls at Cernobbio for a ceasefire, saying that Putin had never respected earlier accords.

Italy has strongly supported Ukraine and has sent weapons to help it defend itself against Russian forces, while insisting these must only be used on Ukrainian soil.

At the meeting in Germany, Austin said Washington's latest military aid package "will surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine's evolving requirements".

The assistance will include ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, artillery rounds, anti-tank and anti-air weapons, the US said.

The talks in Germany, with representatives from some 50 nations, focused on areas including bolstering Ukraine's air defences and encouraging allies to boost their defence industries.

'JUST AND LASTING PEACE'

Ukraine on Friday claimed to have recaptured a part of the eastern Ukrainian town of New York, in what would be the first success for Kyiv on this part of the front for months.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking in Oslo Friday, said Kyiv needed more military support and that the "quickest way to end this war is to provide weapons to Ukraine.

"Putin must realise that he cannot win on the battlefield, but must accept a just and lasting peace where Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent nation," he said.

US UNCERTAINTY

The United States has been Ukraine's biggest backer during the conflict, providing military aid worth more than $55 billion (50 billion euros) since February 2022.

But November's US presidential election could bring Ukraine-sceptic Donald Trump back to the White House, putting future funding in doubt.

Germany -- Ukraine's second-biggest backer -- has also come under pressure domestically over its aid for Kyiv, which has been at the centre of a protracted row over the 2025 budget.

German officials have repeatedly pushed back at criticism over a planned reduction in financial support next year.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius also announced on the sidelines of the meeting that his country would provide 12 artillery pieces valued at 150 million euros to Ukraine.

"I'm grateful to Germany, its government, and its people for all their support," Zelensky said in a social media post after meeting with Pistorius.

In Kyiv, Zelensky's chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak denounced as "propaganda" the showing of "Russians at War" by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, at the Venice Film Festival.

In the documentary, Trofimova embedded with a Russian battalion as it advanced across eastern Ukraine when Moscow launched its full-scale military assault in February 2022.

